Lieutenant Governor making two more marijuana tour stops in the Valley

HARRISBURG – Valley residents will have two more chances to voice their opinion of legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s office has announced he’ll return to the Valley Tuesday in Montour County. He’ll then stop in Northumberland County Wednesday.

Fetterman will be at the Montour Preserve Environmental Education Center Auditorium in Danville Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. The Lieutenant Governor will then be at the Northumberland Borough offices/Second Street Community Center in Northumberland from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All tour stops are free and open to the public. Those unable to attend can still remotely leave a comment via an online submission form. Those are available on the governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page.