Liberty Recycling Center of Northumberland to close

NORTHUMBERLAND- The Liberty Recycling Center of Northumberland is closing. The last day to drop off materials will be Saturday, April 25th.

The closure is due to both a shortage of volunteers and a severe decline in the market for recyclable materials.

The recycling center is run jointly by local non-profit organizations from Northumberland and Sunbury such as Kiwanis, Lions, and Masonic Lodge. The groups rotate weekly and volunteer their time to open and maintain the center, sort and load materials, and other work to keep the center functioning. With the decline of volunteer help, these tasks have become more challenging to maintain.

In the weeks leading up to its closure, the center will operate Wednesday evenings, 5:30-7:00, and Saturday mornings, 7:00-11:00 through Saturday April 25th.