Donald Heiter Community Center will have summer camp

LEWISBURG- The Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg has announced a reversal of their decision to cancel summer camp. Andrea Tufo, the executive director says the initial decision to cancel camp was made recently and was prompted by a budget deficit, lack of equipment upgrades, and too few participants.

However, she later posted on Facebook that all of the negatives turned around quickly, “After my post I received numerous messages, phone calls and emails and by this morning all of the equipment was provided, our enrollment returned, and the $47,000 needed was donated…We are so blessed to have such strong community support .I know it’s easy to believe that Facebook only spreads hatred, but in this case it helped to save our camp.”

She thanked everyone who contributed in any way said the staff was initially extremely disappointed, but were ecstatic that the cancellation was quickly turned around.