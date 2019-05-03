Lewisburg traffic study to be completed by next month, meeting coming up

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg residents will soon know what came out of an ongoing study of heavy traffic, especially truck traffic, along Market Street in the borough. Traffic Planning and Design out of Harrisburg has been conducting the study since February. They’ll be sharing most of their results at an upcoming Lewisburg Borough Council work session June 11. The work session will be held at the William Cameron Engine Company fire hall on Fifth Street.

Kim Wheeler is the borough Special Projects Coordinator, “By June, we hope to have enough data that will actually be able to help us put ourselves in front of PennDOT to start the conversation. We’ll have that information, including all the public comment, and we’ll have that by June 11th.”

Wheeler says the study includes collecting data of the types and class of vehicles and turning movements of them from Route 15 to Route 147, which is the duration of Market Street. She says there will also be seismic and noise analysis included.

Residents who’d still like to send comments for the study can still do so. Samantha Pearson is the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Elm Street Manager and Walk It! Bike It! Coordinator, “We have both a structured, very short survey they can do, and we also have a somewhat more open-ended contribution form, where you can state what your issues are, where they are, put in labeled photos, things like that. All of that can be found on the borough website.”

The borough website is lewisburgborough.org, and you can find the traffic study links under the news, alerts, and notes section. Hear more about the study on the WKOK Podcast Page or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.