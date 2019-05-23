Lewisburg to sue East Buffalo Township over police funding

LEWISBURG – The borough of Lewisburg is suing neighboring East Buffalo Township, as both sides failed to come to an agreement on regional police funding. The Daily Item reports the borough council unanimously voted to sue the township Tuesday.

Borough Council President Kathy Morris told the paper council came out of executive session, the motion was made, and there was no open discussion. The borough is demanding the township pay more than $93,000 it says is owed to them.

Both parties had agreed to a 52-48 percent split with the township responsible for the larger sum, but the township hasn’t paid. The township has stated there are inconsistencies with the agreement and want to continue negotiations. The borough first issued a February 20 letter giving the township 60 days to respond to restore proper police funding. The borough then extended the deadline another 30 days without a resolution.