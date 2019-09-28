Lewisburg Superintendent Steven Skalka has submitted his resignation

LEWISBURG – Dr. Steven Skalka, superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District, has submitted his resignation. The resignation is effective at the end of the school year on June 30. This is the end of a three year contract with the district and his resignation was accepted by the school board at their meeting on Thursday night.

Dr Skalka was hired after a nationwide search that took several months. He was chosen in February of 2017, replacing former superintendent Dr. Mark DiRocco. The school district has not yet indicated when a search will begin for a new superintendent. We have reached out to Dr. Skalka for comment but have not yet heard back.