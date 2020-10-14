Lewisburg Stroll Through The Arts expanded in November

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg’s Stroll Through The Arts will still take place this year, but with a slightly different, COVID-19 friendly look – and it’s been expanded to more than a week. The Lewisburg Arts Council says this year’s event will take place over nine days starting at noon Saturday, November 7 and ending Sunday, November 15.

More than 50 artists will participate, including many returning artists and two new artists. This year’s stroll includes 25 ‘Stroll Stops’ between Water and Sixth Streets. All artists and activities will be marked on a customized Google map, which will be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council’s website and Facebook page. You can get more information at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.