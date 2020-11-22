Lewisburg schools shift to remote learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

LEWISBURG – All buildings in the Lewisburg Area School District will shift to remote instruction on Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock. In an email to parents, she says the district learned of two additional students who have tested positive for COVID-19, one is a middle school student and one is a high school student.

Dr. Polinchock says the principals are in the process of contacting potential close contacts and as of Saturday, the district had a total of four active cases within three schools. Polinchock says that while the cases are unrelated, it is clear to her that the community spread of COVID-19 is spreading in our schools.

Remote instruction will continue through Friday, December 4. At that point, the district will reassess the conditions to determine if in-person instruction can resume or if remote instruction will continue.

Athletics and extracurricular activities will also be suspended Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24. The district will determine if they can resume after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The full email to parents from Dr. Polinchock:

November 21, 2020

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

We learned of two additional individuals who have tested positive with COVID-19. Both individuals are students. One is a middle school student, and the other student is a high school student. The principals are in the process of contacting potential close contacts. As of today, we have four active cases within three schools. These cases are unrelated, but it is clear that the community spread of COVID-19 is spreading into our schools.

Beginning Monday, November 23rd, all Lewisburg Area School District schools will shift to remote instruction. Remote instruction will continue through Friday, December 4th. At that point, we will reassess the conditions to determine if in-person instruction can resume or if remote instruction will continue. Athletics and extracurriculars will be suspended for Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th. We will determine if athletics and extracurriculars can resume after the holiday. All LASD eSchool students will remain in their eSchool courses.

Principals will send a follow-up email on Sunday with the specific details pertaining to their schools.

All staff will report to the schools, unless a staff member is in quarantine.

Unlike the spring when we had the stay-at-home order, the schools can remain open for certain activities. SACC will be available for all elementary students. Additional information about SACC will be provided. Students with special needs may be able to report to the schools for instruction on December 1st. The students’ teachers will contact parents between November 23 and November 24. If the District remains in remote instruction for a sustained period of time, other opportunities for a limited number of students to access specialized classroom equipment will be coordinated.

The Administration and the School Board appreciates all the efforts of our students, staff and families to continue with learning through these next few weeks.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Superintendent of Schools