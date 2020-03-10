Valley school districts ready and reacting to COVID threat

UNDATED — The Lewisburg Area School District says they are taking everyday preventative actions and continuing to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus. Superintendent Steve Skalka says they have begun to monitor daily attendance as recommended and have not seen any spikes in absences at any of their four buildings.

Skalka says he has established contact with individuals at the Union County office of the Pennsylvania Health Department, Union County Emergency Management and Evangelical Community Hospital. Skalka says they have not cancelled after-school activities or planned field trips at this time, but are monitoring the situation daily in the event a different decision is necessary. He emphasizes that students and staff should stay home when they are sick, continue washing their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and recommends regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.

Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us the district has communicated to students, parents, faculty and staff the best practices outlined by the CDC. He says the district is using best practice as far as disinfecting all touch surfaces daily to be proactive. There are no plans to close the district at this point.