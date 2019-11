LEWISBURG – Lewisburg Area School District is losing its long-time school board president. The Daily Item reports Kathy Swope presided over her final school board meeting Thursday night. Swope has been a board member since 1999 and has been board president since 2007. The Daily Item says she chose not to run for re-election this year.

The Daily Item says Swope will continue to serve an advocacy role in the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Swope is a past president of that organization.