Lewisburg school board approves preliminary budget with deficit

LEWISBURG – Property owners in the Lewisburg Area School District are facing another high tax increase again, as the district is facing a $692,000 deficit. District Director of Administrative Services, Dr. John Fairchild, tells us the board passed the preliminary budget Thursday’s night.

The budget includes $36.5 million in revenue with $37.2 million in expenditures, which creates the deficit. Dr. Fairchild says the budget currently includes an Act 1 limit of a 3.1% tax increase, which is an increase of 0.55 mills. That means property owners could see a $55 annual increase.

Dr. Fairchild says factors leading to the deficit include salary, benefit and healthcare increases. But he says the district’s anticipated healthcare cost increase may be low and that would be good news.

He says the district is also still waiting on how much state funding it’ll receive to help with the deficit, and he notes that any teacher or staff retirements could also help the deficit.