Lewisburg penitentiary staff, returning from Ohio, quarantined

Returning USP Lewisburg staff quarantined at Bucknell ‘west mods’

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is working with Union County to house returning Lewisburg penitentiary staff who were sent to COVID contaminated New York City and Ohio prisons. Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards and the county EMA coordinator Michelle Dietrich say there are currently eight guards quarantined at Bucknell’s ‘west mods’ student housing area.

They’ll be there for 14-days, all eight guards returned from Ohio. 20 more staffers from New York are due back by the end of the week. Dietrich says if any returning staffers are showing signs of the virus, they are sent to the hospital for testing and then put in separate housing.

Dietrich also says various county first responders and health care workers who think they may have been exposed can also use Bucknell’s west mods for housing. She says only one has used it so far and there are currently no first responders in quarantine.

Dietrich and Richards say there are special procedures in place to clean the mods when staffers finish their quarantine.