LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Parent Student Association and the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement is teaming up to battle food insecurity this week and they are asking for your help. Their food drive called, “The Snack Pack” program is underway this week from Monday through Friday at a variety of locations in Lewisburg.

They include:

• Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement: 119 Bertrand Library, Bucknell University

• Lewisburg Community Pool: N 15th Street

• BVRA Gymnastics: 815 Market Street (Greenspace Building)

• CrossFit Lewisburg: 532 N. Derr Dr.

They tell us it is a monthly program of both organizations collaborating to battle food insecurity (being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food).

Donations that will be accepted include:

• Fruit Sauce Squeezes/ Apple Sauce cups

• Single Serve Oatmeal Packs

• Granola Bars/ Kind Bars/ cliff-Zbars, etc. (family size boxes if possible)

• Snack Crackers/Pretzels/Animal Crackers

• Honey Nut Cheerios/ Healthier Cereal (large or family size)

• Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Dried Mango, other dried fruit

• Shelf Stable Single Serve Milks