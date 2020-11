LEWISBURG – It will now be remote learning in all of the Lewisburg Area School District through December 4 due to spikes in COVID-19 in the area. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock announced that Tuesday evening. However, she says students who receive special education services can report to school for direct support beginning December 3.

Polinchock says if the district extends remote learning again, special education services would still be offered in-person four days a week.