Lewisburg National Night Out Tuesday in Lewisburg/East Buffalo

LEWISBURG – An annual summer tradition put on by Lewisburg area emergency responders is back this week. The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Department, William Cameron Engine Company, and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority are hosting the annual National Night Out.

The event is Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park on St. Mary and 15th Streets in Lewisburg. National Night Out is held to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, and more.

There will be free food, a free bike raffle, a fireworks display at 9 p.m. and much more. The event will be held rain or shine, but certain activities may be cancelled due to weather.