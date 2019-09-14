Lewisburg man wanted in New Jersey is caught in Watsontown

Watsontown – A Lewisburg man, who has an active arrest warrant in New Jersey, was caught in Watsontown Friday. Watsontown police stopped 36-year-old Francis Harmer for a traffic violation Friday morning. Police discovered Harmer was wanted in New Jersey and also found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. Harmer was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and police in New Jersey were notified of his arrest. (Ali Stevens)