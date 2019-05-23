Lewisburg HS senior receives prestigious honor

LEWISBURG — A Valley student is a US Presidential Scholar… The designation is an annual honor that has been given out for 54 years. This year, out of the 161 total recipients, four of them came from the Commonwealth, and one from The Valley.

Nick Jacobson is a senior at Lewisburg High School, he says he found out during one of his last student council meetings as his phone buzzed, “I got an email and I said ‘I’ve been named a US Presidential Scholar,’ and Mr. Lauver says ‘Congratulations.’ The next day I talked to him again and he said ‘This is a really big deal, you didn’t make it sound like this is a really big deal, but it’s a really big deal.”

Nearly 5,000 students across the country are considered for this award, and they are chosen based on SAT scores, superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

Jacobson, who will be attending Yale in the fall, told us what this honor means to him, “I mean of course it’s a huge honor and I’m extremely humbled by it, and it’ll mean that I get to meet all of the other scholars, and I’m looking forward to that. I always enjoy interacting with really smart, engaged people.”

Jacobson sees a bigger picture with this award, “My receiving the award is a testament to the quality of education that’s provided in public schooling in Central Pennsylvania. I’ve said before, I don’t think people always immediately associate Central Pennsylvania with National awards, but I think that’s a real mistake.”

Nick Jacobson and the other 161 honorees will get to travel to Washington DC and receive this honor in the coming weeks.