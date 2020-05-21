Lewisburg grads receive diplomas in person, for virtual ceremony

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg High School is starting to piece together the elements of their virtual graduation ceremony with students picking up their diplomas…that safe activity will be woven into a longer graduation video unveiled next week.

Lewisburg High School Principal Paula Reber joined Tom and Lura In the Morning on 94 KX, “We are having our students come in so we can hand-deliver them, walking across the stage, getting their diploma, their family can be there, and then we have a photographer from the Lewisburg Studio taking senior portraits.”

Reber says each student received their diploma last night (Wednesday) and more will occur tonight (Thursday).

She says activity will all be recorded and then edited into a graduation ceremony video that will be shown May 30, the actual high school graduation date, “Well have our speeches from our valedictorian, our class president and salutatorian and different remarks, and we’ll have diplomas as part of that ceremony. We’ll try to have traditional commencement as best as we can in nontraditional times.”

Reber says following the virtual ceremony, the school will celebrate with a senior drive.