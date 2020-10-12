Lewisburg holding Halloween ‘Market Street Mask-A-Rade’

LEWISBURG – Though there won’t be official trick-or-treat hours in Lewisburg this year, but plenty of pandemic-safe Halloween festivities will still go on.

This Halloween, the borough and other area businesses and organizations, are hosting a staggered ‘Market Street Mask-A-Rade’ October 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in attempt to avoid large crowds, “We’re going to do like a real bag of candy for kids in Hufnagle Park. We’re also encouraging people in the community to really go all out in their house decorations…if not open doors.”

That’s Samantha Pearson of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Elm Street Manager and Walk It! Bike It! Coordinator. She says there’s also going to be a live cam at the Marquis at The Campus Theatre, “It’ll be streamed live on YouTube. We are working on having some local celebrities. We’re also working on having a fortune teller in the booth. If people like dressing up and doing a little bit of Halloween staging or skits, they can contact us at [email protected]”

See the full activities list and donation information below. Face masks are required, along with social distancing.

MARKET STREET MASK-A-RADE ACTIVITIES:

Stop by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum lawn for a slime kit activity bag

Get a pre-assembled bag of candy in Hufnagle Park

Show off your costume in front of the live-cam as you strut on the Orange Carpet under the marquee at the Campus Theatre (on the Campus Theatre YouTube channel)

Get your picture taken with a spooky backdrop by the Bucknell University bookstore

Pick-up some ghostly hot cocoa mix at the East end of Market Street

Get spooked by strolling ghouls and goblins

Check out the holiday decor in the store windows along the way

For up-to-date information, please visit: www.LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/COVID-safe-halloween. Donations being accepted by Lewisburg Neighborhoods at the following link: bit.ly/donateCSH. PayPal donations have a minimum amount of $20. If you want to donate smaller sums or avoid the service fee, mail a check made out to Lewisburg Neighborhoods to P.O. Box 298, Lewisburg, PA 17837.