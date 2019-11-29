Lewisburg has a new map to help shoppers find stores, and more

SUNBURY – The big announcement of a new map doesn’t sound too exciting, but if you are in Lewisburg’s downtown, it’s major news. Ellen Ruby, the Executive Director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership told us, their new shopping guide and map is artistically significant and locally generated.

She was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise and said the goal of their new map is to let people know the location of more than 100 downtown stores, businesses, and professionals. She says they hope to make sure everyone knows, everything you need, is available in Lewisburg. The map was drawn and illustrated by a local artist, Cornelia Carpenter. You can hear all of Ruby’s remarks on the WKOK podcast page here.