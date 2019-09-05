Lewisburg Garden Club hosting program to stop Spotted Lanternfly

LEWISBURG – How can gardeners around the Valley can stop the Spotted Lanternfly…the Lewisburg Garden Club will explain. The club is hosting an event called, “How to Stop the Spotted Lanternfly” next Monday, September 9. Organizers say the session will be held at 1 p.m. in the St. John’s United Church of Christ’s fellowship hall at 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Garden Club says the discussion will be presented by Eric Nyerges, Manager of the Union County Conservation District. The public will learn how to identify the Lanternfly at various stages of its lifecycle, and how to report a sighting.

The invasive insect was first discovered in Berks County in 2014. It has the potential to greatly impact agricultural crops and reduce the quality of life for people living in heavily infested areas.