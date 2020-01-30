Lewisburg Farmers Market sold, upgrades coming

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Farmers Market has been sold and its new owner is planning to make some upgrades.

The Daily Item reports Gerald Stauffer bought the farmers market from Thomas Leitzel. Leitzel’s family founded the business about 80 years ago. The Daily Item says the purchase was made January 17 for $700,000.

Stauffer tells The Daily Item the property will remain a farmers market and an additional 450 feet of permanent roof-only structures will be built outside the market building. The property’s parking lot will also be lined and bus parking will be added.

The building façade is getting upgrades, as well as indoor vendor spaces and restrooms. Stauffer also tells The Daily Item shoppers can expect more vendors serving prepared foods, like chicken barbeque, ribs, and fresh donuts made on-site, and brick oven pizza.