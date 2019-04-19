Lewisburg extends police lawsuit threat deadline

LEWISBURG – The Borough of Lewisburg has extended its deadline for litigation against East Buffalo Township in the ongoing feud over Buffalo Valley Regional Police funding. In a letter submitted to WKOK, the borough’s lawyer states the borough is extending the deadline by 30 days.

The borough’s lawyer says the only step required for both parties to negotiate is if the township agrees to comply with its current obligations under the existing Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement or IGA agreement. That means the borough still demands the township reimburse funds owed to the regional police for two percent underpayment from March 2017, plus its present 52 percent obligation fund.

The township’s continues to say it has violated its contract because both sides haven’t been able to agree on the interpretation of the language of the IGA agreement. Supervisors denied the borough’s first request to comply with the current agreement in a March 26 letter. The township is continuing to call for renewed negotiations. The borough’s lawyer called the township’s request “troubling.” We have a copy of the borough’s latest letter posted below.

Gabriel ltr to Matson 4-17-19