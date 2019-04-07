Lewisburg driver stopped for driving 103 miles per hour

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY—A driver was stopped for speeding on Rt. 15 and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township. Police say 31-year-old Vincent Stuter of Lewisburg was stopped for traveling at 103 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone on March 31st.

Police say during the stop, the officer observed that the driver was operating the vehicle with a license which required him to only operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock system. The vehicle he was operating did not have the device.

Stuter was placed into custody and was transported back to PSP-Milton.