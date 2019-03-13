Lewisburg could sue East Buffalo Twp over police funding

LEWISBURG – The borough of Lewisburg has threatened to sue neighboring East Buffalo Township, claiming it violated its agreement to help fund its regional police. The Daily Item reports the borough is threatening to sue the township to restore an estimated $40,000 shortfall. It was created each of the past three years when the township opted to reduce its contributions to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

According to The Daily Item, the borough accuses the township of violating the funding mechanism used to dictate contributions from each municipality – which is a 52-48 percent split with the township responsible for the larger sum. Borough Council President Kathy Morris declined further comment to The Daily Item, citing pending litigation.

A Pittsburgh law firm told The Daily Item a lawsuit would be filed 60 days from a dated February 20 letter sent to the Buffalo Valley Police. That date was Feb. 20, and the suit would be filed after that 60-day period if the township didn’t agree to restore its 52 percent of the funding.