LEWISBURG- The Lewisburg Community Pool will not reopen this summer. The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Board of Directors announced that they are not able to financially sustain the pool operations for the 2020 summer season due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on operations.

In a release, the Buffalo Valley Board of Directors says the decision was made with heavy hearts. They say they are truly sorry for the inconvenience this decision brings to our community and families.