Lewisburg Children’s Museum reducing hours to “stay afloat”

LEWISBURG — Growing financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Lewisburg Children’s Museum to temporarily reduce their hours. In a release, the museum says it was a difficult but necessary business decision because they are not seeing the attendance needed to sustain daily operations.

Managing Director, Kahla DeSmit, says “we want to be strategic and act now.” She says they’ve seen an 86 percent decrease in daily admissions for the month of August, compared to the same time last year.

The museum will adjust opening hours temporarily beginning September 16. The museum will be open for general admission on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will continue to offer classes and enrichment opportunities, as well as virtual special events.

DeSmit says the move will help them to reduce operating expenses by 68 percent to “stay afloat” during this time.