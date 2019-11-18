Lewisburg Children’s Museum partnering with Vroom for additions

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is adding more opportunities for fun and learning thanks to a new partnership. In a release, the museum announces it has received a $500 grant from Vroom. LCM’s newly added Vroom Tips will offer caregivers tools for fun and easy ways to add learning and promote bonding in unexpected places.

They say the grant will help empower parents and caregivers to play a proactive role in their children’s early brain development. LCM says they hope this partnership with Vroom will make an educational impact in the lives of Valley families. More info at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org