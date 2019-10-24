Lewisburg Children’s Museum opening ‘Vote LCM’

LEWISBURG – An initiative to get Valley youth involved in the voting process is starting next weekend. In a release, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum announces is new exhibit, ‘Vote LCM’ is opening next Saturday, November 2.

It is in partnership with the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. The grand opening is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony. We’ll be talking about the exhibit on WKOK Sunrise next Tuesday.

Children will be invited to vote using the LCM’s electronic voting booth and help choose the name of the museum’s future MakerSpace. Children will also get to design their own voting pin. The program is free and is recommended for children ages five and up.

‘Vote LCM’ is designed to engage children and caregivers in meaningful conversations about the democratic process and what it means to be a citizen. Private tours will be also available by invitation only from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.