Lewisburg Children’s Museum gets $25,000 in state COVID-19 relief funding

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is getting some much needed COVID-19 relief funding from the state. This after recently announcing reduced hours to ‘stay afloat.’ In a release Tuesday, the Wolf Administration announced its awarding $25,000 in relief funding to the children’s museum. Its part of $20 million in grant funding being distributed to Pennsylvania museums and cultural organizations in 36 counties through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program.

The Wolf Administration says funds may be used to offset lost revenue for eligible cultural organizations and museums subject to closure by the proclamation of disaster emergency. Funds cannot be used to offset revenue, which has already been offset from other sources.