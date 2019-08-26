Lewisburg Cemetery benefits from Eagle Scout project

Photos courtesy: Joseph Beattie

LEWISBURG – Thanks to an Eagle Scout Project, the Lewisburg Cemetery has a dozen new shade trees planted. Local scout Joseph Beattie of Lewisburg led a team of volunteers earlier this month with the planting of the trees at the cemetery.

Numerous donors and volunteers assisted with the planning and execution of the project. Volunteers planted and watered the trees, plus added mulch. Beattie, who’s a member of Boy Scout Troop 538 in Lewisburg, said in a news release he’s truly humbled by all the support for the project. You can see project photos and lots more information below.

(Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, August 19, 2019) – Joseph Beattie of Lewisburg completed his Eagle Scout project at the Lewisburg Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with the planting of 12 shade trees. Numerous donors and volunteers assisted with the planning and execution of the project.

Beattie, of Boy Scout Troop 538 in Lewisburg, led a team of volunteers on Saturday morning to complete the planting, mulching, and watering of the trees. Prior to planting day, Beattie worked alongside Shaffer Landscapes, Inc. of Middleburg to prep the planting holes and place the large trees into the holes with equipment earlier in the week. The trees range in size from 6 feet to over 15 feet in height, depending on the species. “The goal of the project was to bring long lived shade trees back to the oldest parts of the Cemetery,” said Mike Patterson, President of the Lewisburg Cemetery Association Board of Managers. “We’ve lost many historic trees over the last 20 years to storms, disease, and old age. This project will begin to improve the natural beauty in this section of the Cemetery, providing a place of relaxation and peaceful contemplation for visitors and members of the community.”

Beattie worked closely with local businesses and individuals to obtain all the donations needed for the project. These donations included in-kind labor, cash, and materials. Business donors included Shaffer Landscape, Inc., Coles Hardware, RE/MAX Bridges of Lewisburg, Shaw Funeral Home, Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, and Matt Ostrowski State Farm. “This project was a great community effort, and worth the hard work to pull it together,” said Beattie, “I’m truly humbled by all the support for the project that will benefit the Cemetery for many years to come and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

The purpose of an Eagle Scout project is to give the Scout an opportunity to plan, develop, and provide leadership to others, such as organizations like the Lewisburg Cemetery. Eagle Scout projects are evaluated on the benefit to the organization being served and the leadership provided by the Scout. An Eagle Scout project is a crowning achievement after many years of scouting, learning, and adventuring.