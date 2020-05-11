Lewisburg Borough takes steps to return to normal operations

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg Borough has announced they will begin to implement a plan to return to normal government operations by early June. Starting on Monday, May 11, curbside collection of brush from borough properties on the normal street sweeping schedule will begin.

Limited street sweeping operations will continue. The borough will also resume special pick-up of large household refuse items and borough staff will resume maintenance activities on a limited basis.

Effective Monday, May 18, enforcement of the “no parking” restrictions on borough streets resumes by the police department. Curbside collection of brush and bagged leaves continues and street sweeping will return to the normal schedule.

On Friday, May 29, curbside collection of brush and bagged leaves from borough properties will end. On Monday June 1st, if Union County has been moved to green status, the borough office will open to the public and borough staff will resume normal maintenance activities.

Also closed playgrounds and parks will start to reopen. The playgrounds and parks will likely reopen using a staged process over a period of several weeks.