Lewisburg Borough extending special operations to mid-May

LEWISBURG – Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lewisburg Borough officials are extending their special operations mode to mid-May. In a release, Borough Manager William Lowthert says the special operations mode will continue until at least Sunday, May 10.

This means the borough office and public works buildings will remain closed to the public. The Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, borough Recycling Center, and brush pile will also remain closed.

However, the borough will begin undertaking some urgent maintenance activities and conducting limited street sweeping in an effort to keep the storm sewer system clear of debris.