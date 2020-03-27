Lewisburg Borough extending special operations through mid-April

LEWISBURG – The Borough of Lewisburg will be extending until mid-April, its special operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In a release, Borough Manager William Lowthert says the special operations will continue through at least Friday, April 10. He says the situation will be reevaluated again at that time.

Special operations include the closing of borough office and public works buildings to the public, but borough office staff will continue to be available by phone or email.

The Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, the Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center and the Lewisburg Borough Brush Pile will also remain closed. The Kidsburg Playground and the D.F. Green Fields and Playground will remain closed as well.

All parking restrictions are eliminated, except for handicap spaces.