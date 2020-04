LEWISBURG – Another four weeks of ‘special operations mode’ in Lewisburg as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. In a release, borough manager William Lowthert says the special operations will continue until at least Friday, May 1.

Curbside collection of brush and limbs scheduled for the week of April 13-17 has been postponed. All other parts of the special operations, including closures of borough offices and parks to the public, will continue as well. You can reach borough hall at 570-523-3614.