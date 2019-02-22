Lewisburg Borough Council hires firm for Traffic Study

LEWISBURG – More studies will soon be conducted as heavy truck traffic continues to build up in downtown Lewisburg. Kim Wheeler, newly hired Special Projects Coordinator for the borough, tells us council unanimously approved the firm Traffic Planning and Design out of Harrisburg to conduct the study. She says the entire study is expected to be completed by June.

Wheeler says the study includes collecting data of the types and class of vehicles and turning movements of them from Route 15 to Route 147, which is the duration of Market Street. She says there will also be seismic and noise analysis, where meters will be set up for 12-hour durations.

Wheeler says the firm will also work with Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg for pedestrian and biking safety studies. There will be studies of the decompression of the roadway, economic impacts, and a traffic signal analysis as well.

Wheeler says the cost of the study is over $69,000, but will be funded through donations from Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Bucknell University. Other fundraising efforts are also funding the project.

She says there will be a public project kick-off meeting in March, but an exact date has yet to be announced.