Lewisburg borough beginning special operations for COVID-19

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Borough is moving to a special operations mode and is announcing some closures to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown announcement.

In a release, the borough says its office and public works buildings will be closed to the public, which includes the tax collector’s use of council chambers and all scheduled meetings. The borough board and commission meetings will be held at the discretion of the chairpersons. However, the borough building will still maintain minimal staffing levels for critical needs.

The Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, the Lewisburg Borough Recyling Center, and the Lewisburg Borough Brush Pile will be closed. The Kidsburg Playground and D.F. Green Fields and Playground will be closed as well.

The borough is also eliminating all parking restrictions except for handicap parking, and street sweeping is also ceasing operations. The borough refuse collection will still continue its normal schedule.