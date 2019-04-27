Lewisburg Arts Festival happening today – Celebrating 50 years!

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Arts Council is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with their annual Arts Festival taking place today. Kicking off at 10 a.m., the festival runs through 5 p.m. and includes live music, dance, poetry, and of course, lots of artists and food.

Closing down Market Street for the day, more information on their schedule and events can be found at lewsiburgartscouncil.org. The full celebration will continue through May 11th with special events happening at various locations throughout the downtown.