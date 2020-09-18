Levine warns college students after surge of 19-24 year-old COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is sending out a warning to all young people, especially college students. This as COVID-19 cases in 19-24 year-olds continue surging statewide.

Dr. Levine says what happens on and around campus impacts everyone who’s welcoming them into their communities, “Increases in COVID-19 cases impact local children and their ability to go to school in person, local businesses and their ability to stay open, and the courageous and brave individuals who care for our most vulnerable residents.”

What can college students do? Dr. Levine says adhering to all the precautions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic – masking, social distancing, isolating when exposed to someone with the virus, and avoiding large gatherings, which have been a big factor in surges on campuses.

Dr. Levine adds this, “One of the biggest lessons we have learned from this pandemic is that we are all inter-connected and inter-dependent. The virus has passed through every societal barrier because asymptomatic individuals can and do unknowingly and unintentionally infect others.”

As of Thursday’s daily update from the state Department of Health, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September.