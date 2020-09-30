Levine: ‘Terrifying proposition’ for people with pre-existing conditions to lose health care access

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health is expressing frustration over the recent national discussion of the possible overturning of the Affordable Care Act.

Dr. Rachel Levine says it’s a ‘terrifying proposition’ that people with pre-existing conditions, such as those with COVID-19, would lose health care access, “And that is why I stand in support of Governor Wolf. We cannot go backwards in ensuring that health-care access – affordable healthcare access – is available for everyone in Pennsylvania.”

Dr. Levine says even though the state reports daily recovery rates, it doesn’t necessarily mean those people are all better – its must means they’re no longer contagious, but may have lingering effects for weeks or months. Dr. Levine says these people are classified as ‘long-haulers,’ “Long-term impacts from COVID-19 are more likely to impact women than men. A study from France found an average age of COVID-19 long haulers of 40 years of age, and many of those long-haulers are healthcare workers who maybe had a significant exposure to the virus.”

There are no specific numbers on ‘long-haulers’ in Pennsylvania. Dr. Levine also cited a recent CDC study where a third of people who were surveyed on their health after testing positive were young people who didn’t immediately return to their regular state of health, “Among people 18-34 years of age, who had no chronic medical conditions, 20% of those individuals reported they had not returned to their usual state of health 14-21 days after testing positive.”

Recent reports say the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments a week after the presidential election in the latest case seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.