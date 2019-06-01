Lehigh University suspends interim director: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

LEHIGH UNIVERSITY – Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University has suspended the interim director of the student health center in response to a lawsuit that says he sexually harassed co-workers and performed inappropriate breast exams on students. Lehigh said in a statement Friday that a “senior member” of the health center has been barred from campus while the school investigates the allegations.
Former medical assistant Christine Feit claims in a federal lawsuit that she was fired in retaliation for reporting misconduct by the interim director, Dr. Thomas Novak. The suit says Novak routinely made inappropriate sexual remarks about students and staff and tried to perform pelvic exams without gloves. She says the school did nothing to address Novak’s misconduct and instead fired her. Messages were left for Novak seeking comment. A Lehigh spokeswoman says the university will “vigorously defend” itself.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania amusement park is no longer selling a bullet cartridge keychain that could be personalized with the buyer’s name. Sarah Keller tells lehighvalley.com she felt a mix of horror and disbelief when her daughter spotted the souvenir for sale in the gift shop at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Her daughter said, “Whoa, that’s crazy.”
Keller shared a photo of a display with a friend who criticized the item on social media. In a statement, Dorney Park said it has ceased offering the merchandize. The park said it believes it can offer its “guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment.”
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Air Force officials say their pilots did not intentionally draw male anatomy with aircraft contrails in the skies above the Phoenix area. Photos taken of a series of sky ovals near Luke Air Force Base have circulated on social media and some say the shapes resemble male genitals.
Base spokesperson Becky Heyse told the Arizona Republic that leadership of the 56th Fighter Wing has reviewed the photos and flight audio to determine the shapes were made unintentionally. The F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard training maneuvers Tuesday. Heyse says the contrails were made as the jets were about to engage in a simulated dogfight.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell finished off his historic May with two more hits, Starling Marte added three hits and scored three times as the Pittsburgh Pirates pounced on struggling Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin in a 9-4 victory. Bell went 2 for 5 and drove in a run in front of a crowd that included fans in the right-field seats wearing “Bellieve” T-shirts as part of a promotion. Bell’s two singles gave him 94 total bases in May, the most by any player in any month in the franchise’s 138-year history.
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Baltimore
|9
|San Francisco
|6
|Final
|Detroit
|8
|Atlanta
|2
|Final
|Colorado
|13
|Toronto
|6
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|N-Y Yankees
|4
|Boston
|1
|Final
|Minnesota
|5
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Final
|Texas
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|Final
|Chi White Sox
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|Final
|Houston
|3
|Oakland
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|4
|L-A Angels
|3
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|9
|Milwaukee
|4
|Final
|Cincinnati
|9
|Washington
|3
|Final
|St. Louis
|2
|Chi Cubs
|1, 10 Innings
|Final
|N-Y Mets
|5
|Arizona
|4
|Final
|San Diego
|5
|Miami
|2
|Final
|L-A Dodgers
|6
|Philadelphia
|3
|———
|WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Final
|Seattle
|82
|Atlanta
|66
|Final
|Phoenix
|86
|Las Vegas
|84
|Final
|L.A. Sparks
|77
|Connecticut
|70
|———
|MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Final
|Toronto
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|at
|Baltimore
|4:05 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Atlanta
|4:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Colorado
|9:10 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Seattle
|7:15 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:15 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Oakland
|10:07 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Arizona
|10:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|San Diego
|10:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Boston
|at
|St. Louis
|8:00 p.m.
|———
|WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Atlanta
|at
|Washington
|7:00 p.m.
|N-Y Liberty
|at
|Indiana
|7:00 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Dallas
|8:00 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|———
|MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Orlando
|at
|Montreal
|5:00 p.m.
