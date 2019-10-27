Updating PA Election Laws: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fast-tracked legislation negotiated behind closed doors could usher in some advancement to Pennsylvania election laws that critics say are hugely outdated. The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years. Micah Sims is executive director of Common Cause’s Pennsylvania chapter. Sims says it’s a big moment because Pennsylvania has ranked in the bottom tier of states in election laws.

Many states long ago adopted farther-reaching changes to election laws. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t get leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities to embrace every election reform he had sought. But Wolf did get a few wins, including expanding voting access and securing millions of dollars for counties to buy voting machines ahead of the 2020 elections.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman accused of having kidnapped a toddler near Pittsburgh has now been charged with criminal homicide in the child’s death last month. Allegheny County police say 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of Nalani Johnson, who was about to have her second birthday.

Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, was earlier charged with kidnapping of a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child, and custodial interference. Johnson’s body was found Sept. 3 in an Indiana County park about 37 miles east of Penn Hills, where authorities allege she had been kidnapped a few days earlier. Nancy remains jailed without bail; a message was left for her attorney Saturday seeking comment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. The broadcast will be repeated on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Will Hurd, R-Texas. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. NN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas “Fox News Sunday” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a woman who was angered when she was kicked out of a Las Vegas-area casino intentionally drove her motorhome into the building, injuring a custodian. North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt says the 50-year-old woman was ejected from the Cannery casino Friday morning and drove her Winnebago motorhome into the building.

Leavitt says the woman hit a 66-year-old custodial worker who was outside the building. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the worker was critically injured but is expected to survive. Leavitt told KVVU-TV that the woman kept hitting the gas and her vehicle was stuck in the building’s entrance. Employees had to remove the woman to get her to stop. Leavitt says police who were already at the casino arrested the woman. Her identity was not immediately released.

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists called upon NBC Universal on Saturday to allow former employees to speak out freely on sexual harassment in the workplace without restriction, rather than having to come to the company first to be released from non-disclosure agreements. The company said Saturday that any former employee who believes they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a non-disparagement agreement should contact the company, “and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”

The statement, which was emailed to The Associated Press, was first reported Friday night by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in an emotional segment introducing author Ronan Farrow. The highly influential MSNBC host expressed deep concern that her own company’s bosses had thwarted Farrow’s reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein — reporting which he then took to The New Yorker, where he won a Pulitzer Prize. Maddow also pointedly questioned NBC’s failure to launch an independent investigation of both the handling of the Weinstein story and of the behavior of Matt Lauer, the former “Today” anchor fired in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Sunday:

NFL: Green Bay at Kansas City – 7:30 pm on WKOK.

Monday:

NFL Miami at Pittsburgh – 7:30 pm on WKOK, and 6:15pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Saturday high school football scores

State College 33, Cumberland Valley 21

Warrior Run 55, Columbia-Montour 20

Susquehanna 36, Ursinus 0

Bucknell17, Lafayette 21

Penn state 28, Michigan St. 27

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 8 Washington 1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Miami 131 Milwaukee 126

Final Philadelphia 117 Detroit 111

Final Atlanta 103 Orlando 99

Final Boston 118 New York 95

Final Toronto 108 Chicago 84

Final Cleveland 110 Indiana 99

Final Houston 126 New Orleans 123

Final San Antonio 124 Washington 122

Final Utah 113 Sacramento 81

Final Phoenix 130 L.A. Clippers 122

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Carolina 4 Chicago 0

Final Boston 3 St. Louis 0

Final Montreal 5 Toronto 2

Final Philadelphia 7 Columbus 4

Final OT Nashville 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final Pittsburgh 3 Dallas 0

Final Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 1

Final Anaheim 5 Colorado 2

Final OT Winnipeg 2 Calgary 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Kansas St. 48 (5)Oklahoma 41

Final (20)Iowa 20 Northwestern 0

Final (3)Ohio St. 38 (13)Wisconsin 7

Final (21)Appalachian St. 30 South Alabama 3

Final Oklahoma St. 34 (23)Iowa St. 27

Final TCU 37 (15)Texas 27

Final (17)Minnesota 52 Maryland 10

Final (2)LSU 23 (9)Auburn 20

Final (1)Alabama 48 Arkansas 7

Final (4)Clemson 59 Boston College 7

Final (19)Michigan 45 (8)Notre Dame 14

Final UCLA 42 (24)Arizona St. 32

Final (12)Utah 35 California 0

Final (11)Oregon 37 Washington St. 35

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Houston at Washington 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota 7 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida at Edmonton 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle at Atlanta 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams 1 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Jacksonville 1 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Detroit 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City 8:20 p.m.

___

