Home
Updating PA Election Laws: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Updating PA Election Laws: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | October 27, 2019 |

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fast-tracked legislation negotiated behind closed doors could usher in some advancement to Pennsylvania election laws that critics say are hugely outdated.  The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years.  Micah Sims is executive director of Common Cause’s Pennsylvania chapter. Sims says it’s a big moment because Pennsylvania has ranked in the bottom tier of states in election laws.

 

Many states long ago adopted farther-reaching changes to election laws.  Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t get leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities to embrace every election reform he had sought.  But Wolf did get a few wins, including expanding voting access and securing millions of dollars for counties to buy voting machines ahead of the 2020 elections.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman accused of having kidnapped a toddler near Pittsburgh has now been charged with criminal homicide in the child’s death last month.  Allegheny County police say 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of Nalani Johnson, who was about to have her second birthday.

 

Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, was earlier charged with kidnapping of a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child, and custodial interference.  Johnson’s body was found Sept. 3 in an Indiana County park about 37 miles east of Penn Hills, where authorities allege she had been kidnapped a few days earlier.  Nancy remains jailed without bail; a message was left for her attorney Saturday seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.  The broadcast will be repeated on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

 

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Will Hurd, R-Texas.  CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.  NN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas  “Fox News Sunday” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a woman who was angered when she was kicked out of a Las Vegas-area casino intentionally drove her motorhome into the building, injuring a custodian.  North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt says the 50-year-old woman was ejected from the Cannery casino Friday morning and drove her Winnebago motorhome into the building.

 

Leavitt says the woman hit a 66-year-old custodial worker who was outside the building. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the worker was critically injured but is expected to survive.  Leavitt told KVVU-TV that the woman kept hitting the gas and her vehicle was stuck in the building’s entrance. Employees had to remove the woman to get her to stop.  Leavitt says police who were already at the casino arrested the woman. Her identity was not immediately released.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists called upon NBC Universal on Saturday to allow former employees to speak out freely on sexual harassment in the workplace without restriction, rather than having to come to the company first to be released from non-disclosure agreements.  The company said Saturday that any former employee who believes they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a non-disparagement agreement should contact the company, “and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”

 

The statement, which was emailed to The Associated Press, was first reported Friday night by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in an emotional segment introducing author Ronan Farrow. The highly influential MSNBC host expressed deep concern that her own company’s bosses had thwarted Farrow’s reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein — reporting which he then took to The New Yorker, where he won a Pulitzer Prize.  Maddow also pointedly questioned NBC’s failure to launch an independent investigation of both the handling of the Weinstein story and of the behavior of Matt Lauer, the former “Today” anchor fired in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations.

 

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

Sunday:

  • NFL: Green Bay at Kansas City – 7:30 pm on WKOK.

 

Monday:

  • NFL Miami at Pittsburgh – 7:30 pm on WKOK, and 6:15pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

 

Saturday high school football scores

 

State College 33, Cumberland Valley 21

 

Warrior Run 55, Columbia-Montour 20

 

Susquehanna 36, Ursinus 0

 

Bucknell17, Lafayette 21

 

Penn state 28, Michigan St. 27

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final    Houston          8          Washington     1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT          Miami  131      Milwaukee      126

Final    Philadelphia    117      Detroit 111

Final    Atlanta            103      Orlando           99

Final    Boston 118      New York       95

Final    Toronto           108      Chicago           84

Final    Cleveland        110      Indiana            99

Final    Houston          126      New Orleans   123

Final    San Antonio    124      Washington     122

Final    Utah    113      Sacramento     81

Final    Phoenix           130      L.A. Clippers  122

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Carolina           4          Chicago           0

Final    Boston 3          St. Louis          0

Final    Montreal          5          Toronto           2

Final    Philadelphia    7          Columbus        4

Final OT          Nashville         3          Tampa Bay      2

Final    Pittsburgh        3          Dallas  0

Final    Minnesota       5          Los Angeles    1

Final    Anaheim          5          Colorado         2

Final OT          Winnipeg         2          Calgary            1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    Kansas St.       48        (5)Oklahoma   41

Final    (20)Iowa         20        Northwestern  0

Final    (3)Ohio St.      38        (13)Wisconsin 7

Final    (21)Appalachian St.    30        South Alabama           3

Final    Oklahoma St.  34        (23)Iowa St.    27

Final    TCU    37        (15)Texas        27

Final    (17)Minnesota 52        Maryland         10

Final    (2)LSU            23        (9)Auburn       20

Final    (1)Alabama     48        Arkansas         7

Final    (4)Clemson      59        Boston College           7

Final    (19)Michigan   45        (8)Notre Dame            14

Final    UCLA 42        (24)Arizona St.           32

Final    (12)Utah          35        California        0

Final    (11)Oregon      37        Washington St.           35

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Houston          at         Washington     8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State   at         Oklahoma City            3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         Memphis         6 p.m.

Portland          at         Dallas  7 p.m.

Miami  at         Minnesota       7 p.m.

Charlotte         at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida at         Edmonton       4 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Detroit 5 p.m.

Los Angeles    at         Chicago           7 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Boston at         N-Y Rangers   7 p.m.

San Jose          at         Ottawa            7 p.m.

Anaheim          at         Vegas  8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle at         Atlanta            1 p.m.

Denver            at         Indianapolis    1 p.m.

Arizona           at         New Orleans   1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at         Chicago           1 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         L.A. Rams       1 p.m.

N-Y Jets          at         Jacksonville     1 p.m.

N-Y Giants     at         Detroit 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Tennessee        1 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

Carolina           at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

Oakland          at         Houston          4:25 p.m.

Cleveland        at         New England  4:25 p.m.

Green Bay       at         Kansas City     8:20 p.m.

___

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff