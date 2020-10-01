UPDATE: Lee Griffin wants more debates with Cong. Fred Keller

SUNBURY – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller’s (R-12th, Kreamer) challenger in this year’s 12th District race is asking for a debate with the incumbent lawmaker. In a release, Lee Griffin, the Democratic challenger, says he wants to have ‘a debate or three’ with Keller.

However, a spokesman for US Congressman Fred Keller’s campaign said they will do one forum with candidate Griffin with the Clinton County Christian Coalition, and that has been public for several weeks now. The campaign has declined several other invitations including one from WKOK.

Griffin says he’d want the debate(s) to range on topics such as healthcare, agriculture and protecting family farms, as well as COVID-19 and restarting the economy. Griffin also wants to address the overall inability of the current Congress to work together.

When first elected to the 12th district in 2019, Keller did participate in a debate with the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives.