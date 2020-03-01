LEWISBURG – There were two Leap Day babies born in the Valley over the weekend. Casie Brooks and Jason Harpster of Watsontown welcomed little Chloe Ann into the world at Evangelical Community Hospital. She was born at 2:55 a.m. on February 29th. The couple have yet to decide when they will celebrate Chloe’s birthday each year, the date only coming every four years.

Dana Bealer and Jeffrey Strouse from Freeburg also welcomed their newborn daughter at Geisinger Medical Center. Zoe Raelynn was born at 12:19 on Leap Day and surprised her parents, coming into the world a few weeks earlier than expected.