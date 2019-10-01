Union County voting machine demonstrations start this week

LEWISBURG – Union County voters will have some opportunities to become familiar with the county’s new voting machines. In a release, the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area are teaming up with the Union County Office of Elections to host voting machine demonstrations. The $500,000 machines will be used in the upcoming November election.

Two sessions will take place this Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday’s session will take place from 10 am to 12:30 p.m. at the Herr Library in Mifflinburg. Friday’s will take place from 12:30-3 p.m. at the West End Library in Laurelton.

There will be three other demonstrations held this month. One will be held Friday, October 11 at Riverwoods in Lewisburg in the Creative Arts Room from 12-5 p.m. Another will take place Thursday, October 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. back at the West End Library. The last is Wednesday, October 30 form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union County Public Library in Lewisburg.