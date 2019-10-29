League of Women Voters to hold Candidates Night

LEWISBURG – A candidate’s night and voting machine demonstration is coming up next week in Lewisburg. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area is holding a Candidates Night Wednesday, October 30th at 6:30 p.m. in the East Buffalo Township Building at 589 Fairground Road in Lewisburg.

People in attendance will hear from candidates from the following races:

Union County Commissioner.

Supervisor/Council for: East Buffalo Township Union Township Lewisburg borough council Lewisburg school board Mifflinburg school board Milton school board



Additionally, league members will demonstrate Union County’s new voting machines. Candidates in other races who are not scheduled to be on a panel are welcome to attend and meet with public before and after the program.