League of Women Voters to hold Candidates Night

LEWISBURG – A candidate’s night and voting machine demonstration is coming up next week in Lewisburg. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area is holding a Candidates Night Wednesday, October 30th at 6:30 p.m. in the East Buffalo Township Building at 589 Fairground Road in Lewisburg.
People in attendance will hear from candidates from the following races:
- Union County Commissioner.
- Supervisor/Council for:
- East Buffalo Township
- Union Township
- Lewisburg borough council
- Lewisburg school board
- Mifflinburg school board
- Milton school board
Additionally, league members will demonstrate Union County’s new voting machines. Candidates in other races who are not scheduled to be on a panel are welcome to attend and meet with public before and after the program.