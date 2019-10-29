Home
League of Women Voters to hold Candidates Night

WKOK Staff | October 29, 2019 |

LEWISBURG – A candidate’s night and voting machine demonstration is coming up next week in Lewisburg.  The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area is holding a Candidates Night Wednesday, October 30th at 6:30 p.m. in the East Buffalo Township Building at 589 Fairground Road in Lewisburg.

 

People in attendance will hear from candidates from the following races:

  • Union County Commissioner.
  • Supervisor/Council for:
    • East Buffalo Township
    • Union Township
    • Lewisburg borough council
    • Lewisburg school board
    • Mifflinburg school board
    • Milton school board

 

Additionally, league members will demonstrate Union County’s new voting machines. Candidates in other races who are not scheduled to be on a panel are welcome to attend and meet with public before and after the program.

