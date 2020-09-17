League of Women Voters says get registered now

LEWISBURG- With the general election less than two months away, the local chapter of the League of Women Voters is getting you ready to make informed decisions this fall. Lewisburg Chapter Voter Service Chair Linda Harris says this year’s Voter’s Guide will again be available online. And, they are participating in Vote411, which is a national initiative to share information on candidates.

Harris told us what is great about that resource:“You put in your address, you can actually create your ballot online, which you can then email to yourself and print it out or you can text it to yourself. It’s really a wonderful process,” Harris said.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that provides resources for candidates and voters. Their website is lwvlewisburg.org. Harris reminds local residents that the deadline to register to vote is October 19 and absentee and mail-in ballot requests need arrive at local election offices by October 27 at 5:00 p.m. You can hear more from Harris on the WKOK podcast page.