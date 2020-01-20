League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area kicks off celebration

LEWISBURG – The LWVLA kicks off celebration and commemoration programs. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area are celebrating and commemorating their founding and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The Amendment ensures that “the rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The former president of the LWVLA, Mary Zimmerman will give a presentation about the struggle for female voters at a lunch forum on Tuesday, January 28 beginning at 11:30 am at the LaPrimavera Restaurant on Route 54 in Lewisburg. On March 8 beginning at 1 pm there will be a celebration at the Campus Theatre that will include refreshments, songs by KJ, a presentation by the Union County Historical Society and much more.

For more information on these events you can contact Teri MacBride at 570-524-4439 or by visiting http://lwvlewisburgarea.org/calendar.html.