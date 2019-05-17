League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area candidate’s night

MIFFLINBURG – Candidates for Union County Commissioner, Buffalo Township Supervisor and Mifflinburg School Board Region 2 were in Mifflinburg Thursday night for candidate’s night. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area held the forum.

More than 100 people were at the Carriage Corner restaurant hearing the four republican and five democratic candidates for commissioner, two GOP candidates for Buffalo Township supervisor, and three candidates for school board. The League will post video of the event on their website.