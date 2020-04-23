League of Women Voters Lewisburg Area has primary election info

Primary election info from League of Women Voters

LEWISBURG – The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is encouraging Valley residents to registered to vote for the June 2 Pennsylvania Spring Primary election. The League says you can register to vote from now until May 18. They are encouraging voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can apply by mail or in person at the Union County Elections Office: Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th Street, Lewisburg, PA 17837. You can also call 570-524-8681 for more information. If you have a valid PA Driver’s License or Penn DOT ID number you can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.

Military and overseas voters should use the federal form when applying for an absentee ballot. Applications must be received by the county elections office by 5 p.m. May 26. Postmarks don’t count. Voted ballots must then by received by the county by 8 p.m. June 2, and post marks don’t count.

The league says people who satisfy certain criteria can continue to vote by absentee ballot.